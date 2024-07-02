Zimbabwe: Highway Robbery Kingpin Sentenced to 86 Years

Three serial armed robbers preying on motorists along three highways were each jailed for up to 86 years last week for robbery and attempted murder.

William Boka was slapped with 86 years in jail, Darlington Maruba 52 years and Kudakwashe Boka, seven years.

The three were convicted of robbery and attempted murder charges by Harare regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa.

William Boka was convicted of 13 robbery charges and three attempted murder charges, Maruba was convicted of seven counts and Kudakwashe Boka was convicted on one count.

During trial, investigating officer Brian Maigeta testified that cases of highway robberies were on the increase, with the three operating from Mutare, Seke and Bulawayo roads targeting complainants, including those who had break downs along highways.

Appearing for State, prosecutor Loveit Muringwa told the court that on September 21 in 2021 detectives received information linking Maruba as one of the perpetrators of these violent crimes. After identifying Maruba's residence, the detectives organised a raid and teamed up with ZRP Chitungwiza Canine Section. Upon arrest, Maruba was interviewed in connection with the cases and he implicated his accomplices.

On another count which occurred on July 18 in 2020, a complainant, Arthur Taruvinga, was driving home from central Harare along Mutare Road. His car ran out of fuel and he parked near PPC opposite Sunway City Industrial area.

He then contacted his uncle to bring him fuel from home. While he was waiting, a commuter omnibus passed his car and stopped some few metres from where he was parked. The commuter omnibus driver assisted Mr Taruvinga to start his vehicle since it had an airlock in the fuel system.

At that moment, the gang emerged from the darkness and struck Mr Taruvinga three times on the head and he fell down. They stole a Star pistol, iPhone 5 cellphone, a wallet with a military identification card and bank cards. Mr Taruvinga reported the robbery at ZRP Ruwa.

On a different count another complainant Phillip Mugayi was driving his Isuzu KB 300 from Chitungwiza heading to Greendale.

While on Chitungwiza Road he discovered that his left rear tyre had developed a puncture and continued with his journey until he reached a bus stop just opposite the fence of Headquarter 2 Infantry Brigade.

He parked and called his son Tawanda Mugayi for assistance to change the tyre.

But while he was sitting in the car waiting for his son, the trio approached him armed with a pistol and ordered him to unlock the doors after threatening to shoot him.

The gang entered the car where they demanded cash from Mugayi and he gave them US$260. Suddenly Tawanda Mugayi arrived at the scene and parked behind his father's car while the gang was still ransacking that car.

Tawanda Mugayi saw the trio disembarking from his father's car, one of the accused person fired one shot that hit the bonnet of Tawanda's car while he was still seated inside.

Fearing for his life, Tawanda Mugayi drove off the scene to 2 Infantry Brigade main gate. However, the trio disappeared into the nearby bushy area.

The two reported the robbery at ZRP Braeside.