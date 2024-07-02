Zimbabwe: Farming Projects to Help Curb Drug Abuse

AS the fight against drug and substance abuse among youths intensifies, Government has initiated a series of income-generating farming projects aimed at breaking the chains of addiction.

These efforts seek to provide alternative livelihoods and empower young individuals to lead healthier and more productive lives.

These projects include horticulture, poultry and fish farming at youth business units (YBUs), village business units (VBUs) and school business units (SBUs) where the youths get involved in developing the economy through show-casing their innovative and technical skills.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development youth desk chief programmes coordinator, Mr Nickros Kajengo, said the move was set to create a vibrant and prosperous agricultural sector, contributing to the overall socio-economic growth of the country through equipping young people with requisite skills and knowledge.

"We believe that while equipping young people with agricultural skills, it is crucial to raise awareness about the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

"This problem is not limited to urban areas, as it affects rural communities as well. By investing in agriculture and discouraging such practices, we can ensure that our vision for 2030 is fully realised," said Mr Kajengo.

The initiatives were a reflection of Government's commitment to supporting young people and encourage their active involvement in agriculture while addressing the issue of drug and substance abuse among them.

The Government is also rolling capacity building programmes for youths in farming across the country to equip them with innovative skills in agriculture to keep their minds from wandering to drugs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, in a document titled "Minister's Youth in Agriculture Working Group Implementation Matrix," the Government has reiterated its commitment to empowering youth through agricultural initiatives and provide them with livestock, horticulture and wheat inputs this year.

Young people in Zimbabwe seem to be the most vulnerable section of the population, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds who may be tempted to see drugs as an escape from life's troubles.

Drug abuse is also prevalent in schools now mainly because of the influence of social media, or just the simple thrill of it and peer pressure.

The New Dispensation is encouraging youth empowerment and creation of employment through various initiatives.

The Government has also urged development partners to embark on corporate social responsibility programmes by introducing and funding projects for youths in their respective areas.

According to the World Drug Report 2023, the burden of drug and substance abuse in Africa is disproportionally high among young people below the age of 35 with cannabis being the most abused drug.

Recent studies revealed that an estimated 7,1 percent of young people in Zimbabwe abuse drugs and the most abused drugs are cannabis, crystal meth, Broncleer, skin lighteners, illicit beverage and body enlargement products.

Global trends indicate that the abuse of drugs and harmful substances results in 3,3 million deaths each year, with at least 15,3 million persons having drug use disorders.