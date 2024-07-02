Southern Africa: Zim to Deepen SADC Industrialisation Drive

ZIMBABWE's hosting of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit and subsequent assumption of the regional bloc's chairmanship next month will result in the consolidation and expansion of socio-economic development in line with the region's Industrialisation Agenda, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Addressing mourners gathered at the National Heroes Acre for the burial of national hero, Brigadier General (Retired) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, who died in Rusape on June 19 2024, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe rejects the hegemonic tendencies and intrusive machinations of some Western countries that are bent on undermining Africa's sovereignty.

"Next month, our nation will be hosting the SADC Summit, where Zimbabwe will assume the Chairmanship of SADC. This will see us consolidating, expanding and diversifying the socio-economic development agenda of our region as envisioned in the SADC Industrialisation Agenda," he said.

"Let us ready ourselves to welcome our guests to 'Zimbabwe, the World of Wonders' with wide open arms and exhibit warm hospitality, enduring friendship, unity and solidarity."

President Mnangagwa slammed some Western countries for their unbridled quest to undermine African states and impose their views and practices on the continent.

"As we continue building Zimbabwe and playing our part in regional and continental affairs, we reject hegemonic tendencies and intrusive foreign manoeuvres by some Western countries bent on sabotaging the rights of the people of Africa to true independence and sovereignty.

"The spirit of Pan-Africanism and the flame of African independence remains alive. This is what the likes of our late national hero, Cde Mutsvunguma, and his peers in other liberation movements achieved through their selfless sacrifices. No amount of neo- colonial machinations or attacks will blunt our ability to pursue programmes of empowering our historically disadvantaged communities."

President Mnangagwa implored youths to emulate Brig Gen Mutsvunguma for his patriotism, loyalty among other virtues.

"The late national hero remained patriotic and committed to his country and people. I, therefore, call upon all Zimbabweans, especially our youths, to draw lessons from the patriotism, loyalty and selfless-hard-honest work, that was exhibited by the late Retired Brigadier General Mutsvunguma and other heroes and heroines of his generation," he said.

"In doing so, let us remain ourselves. We are Zimbabweans and we are Africans. We must be proud of who we are, and in the dignity of our identity. Equally, we should believe in our capabilities as an independent and free people. I particularly urge you, the young people of Zimbabwe, to know that you too, are the descendants of the Great Munhumutapa. No matter where you go or what you experience, never ever look down on yourselves. Let us carry on transforming, modernising and industrialising our motherland, Zimbabwe. The results are evident across all sectors of our economy, Vision 2030 is achievable. Forward ever, backward never."

President Mnangagwa described Brig Gen Mutsvunguma, who died aged 67, as a distinguished patriot, veteran of the country's liberation struggle and a long-serving General Officer in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

He said there was a need to honour many other heroes and heroines, through protecting, defending and consolidating the unity, peace, freedom, independence and sovereignty of the country.

"Under our watch, and in our hands, Zimbabwe shall continue to prosper and thrive as we march forward towards Vision 2030. 'Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo'. Zimbabwe is 'a friend to all and an enemy to none'.

"However, we remain vigilant and ready to defend our rich liberation heritage, territorial integrity, peace, security and the hopes and aspirations of the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe. This is who we are as the descendants of the Great Emperor Munhumutapa. The people of Zimbabwe shall forever be masters of their destiny. Tichavaka nyika yedu; Tichatonga nyika yedu; Tichanamatira nyika yedu; Tisu vene vayo," President Mnangagwa said.

Born on March 6, 1957, in Makoni district, Manicaland Province, Brig Gen Mutsvunguma, whose Chimurenga name was Comrade Mapfumo Moyo, studied at St Augustine's Secondary School until he left school to join the liberation struggle in September 1975.

The late Retired Brigadier General led a group of 17 students from St Augustine's Secondary School and crossed the border into Mozambique. He stayed at Nyadzonia Refugee Camp, where he was assigned security duties responsible for screening recruits.

He later received military training at Morogoro Camp under ZIPA from 1975 to 1976. After training, the late General Officer was deployed in Manica Province, Tangwena Sector, before undergoing a Political Course at Chimoio.

On completing the course in 1976, he was deployed to Nachingweya at the Mapinduzi Base, as the Base Security Officer, Detachment Level. He was subsequently withdrawn to Mozambique in 1977 and assigned to Takawira Base II at Chimoio, as overall Detachment Base Political Commissar.

During the same year, he was reassigned back to Nachingweya in Tanzania to oversee the integration of ZANLA and ZIPRA Regular Training in April 1977.

In 1978, the late Brigadier General was deployed to Pasichigare ZANLA High Command Base as a Political Instructor. In that capacity, at the ZANLA Headquarters, he reported to President Mnangagwa, the then Head of Intelligence and Security.

Additionally, the late national hero, Cde "Mapfumo Moyo" was key in the setting up of the News Analysis Department. This proved a strategic vehicle in reaching out to the world to explain Zimbabwe's cause and quest for independence and freedom.

The late General Officer was also part of the production team of wartime mouth piece, The Zimbabwe News Magazine. In February 1980 he was elevated to be a member of the General Staff. In this role, he was tasked to oversee the first integration of forces forming the new Army 21 Infantry "Pioneer" Battalion.

Attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in March 1980, he completed the Company Commander Standardisation and the Platoon Commanders' Course in 1981 and 1982, respectively, at the Zimbabwe Military Academy. He also attended the Company Group Commander's Course at the Zimbabwe Military Academy and the Joint Command and Staff Course at the Zimbabwe Staff College.

Due to his exemplary and disciplined conduct, he was selected to attend an Advanced Refresher Course at the National Defence University, in the People's Republic of China, in 1996. To add diversity to his military acumen, he was sent for an International Defence Management Course at the Naval Postgraduate College, Monterey, California, US, in 1999.

During his career in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the late General Officer held command and staff appointments, notably, Company Commander, Brigade Major, Directing Staff, Battalion Second in Command, Commanding Officer, Defence Attaché, Director Policy and International Affairs, as well as an executive position at the Zimbabwe Defence Industries.

As a result of his hard work, selflessness, continued dedication and exemplary service to the nation, the late Brigadier General Mutsvunguma was awarded the Liberation Medal; Ten Years' Service Medal; Long and Exemplary Service Medal; Mozambique Campaign Medal, Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal; and Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

Yesterday's event was attended by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, the two Vice Presidents, Cdes Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Zanu PF Politburo members, Cabinet ministers, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, among others.