Uganda: UPDF Arrests Man With Forged Documents At Recruitment

The Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) has arrested Reuben Emokol at Kololo Airstrip for submitting forged academic documents during the infantry division recruitment exercise.

The recruitment drive, which started today and will span 14 days across the country, saw several applicants disqualified for not meeting the required criteria.

The UPDF has issued a stern warning against forged documents, promising to arrest and prosecute those who attempt to join with fake documents.

At Kololo Airstrip, hundreds of hopeful recruits gathered early in the morning for document verification.

Despite their enthusiasm, many were turned away upon failing to meet the necessary qualifications.

"We are vigilant in our efforts to ensure that only those with authentic documents are considered.

Emokol Reuben was arrested today for presenting forged documents," said Major Charles Kabona, spokesperson for the First Division.

"We warn all potential recruits: do not be tempted to forge documents. You will be arrested and brought to justice."

As part of the verification process, soldiers meticulously checked documents and fingerprints. Amid the rigorous checks, some applicants succumbed to the pressure, collapsing during the drills.

The UPDF aims to recruit 9,627 new soldiers out of the 14,000 short listed candidates who emerged out of the 23,000 applicants.

In Kampala, only 766 recruits are needed, with 36 slots allocated to Kampala Central and 85 to Makindye.

The recruitment exercise continues for the next two weeks, emphasizing the importance of integrity and authenticity in the application process.