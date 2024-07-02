Kenya: Jambojet Starts 4 Weekly Flights Between Zanzibar and Mombasa

Nairobi — Jambojet yesterday began its first of four weekly flights between Zanzibar and Mombasa with an eye on tourists flying into the Tanzanian island.

The flights will depart from Mombasa to Zanzibar on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

"Our new route starts at 24,420 Kenyan shillings, (495,000 Tanzanian shillings) for a round trip," Jambojet CEO Karanja Ndegwa said yesterday during the inaugural flight from Moi International Airport in Mombasa to Zanzibar's Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA).

"As a leader in low-cost aviation, we pride ourselves on our competitive fares and extensive network, enabling more people to travel across East Africa This route reflects our goal of making air travel accessible to everyone," Ndegwa added.

The route will be served by a De Havilland Dash 8 400 aircraft capable of carrying 78 to 82 passengers.

The subsidiary added that the route also offers connections to Nairobi, Dubai, Frankfurt, Milan, and other destinations.

"On behalf of the Kenyan government, I am delighted to be part of today's launch of this new route operated by our airline, Jambojet, from Zanzibar to Mombasa," said Issac Njenga, Kenya's Ambassador to Tanzania.

"This step is crucial not only in facilitating quick and affordable air travel but also in strengthening commercial, tourist, and cultural ties between Tanzania and Kenya," Njenga added.

"By enhancing connectivity, we are fostering development along the East African coast."

Since it was started in 2014, Jambojet has served over 7.5 million passengers, accounting for more than 54 percent of the domestic air travel market share in Kenya.

The airline also flies to Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Lamu, Malindi, Diani, and Goma in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"Mombasa is a key city for tourism in Kenya. "Jambojet is opening up many socio-economic opportunities for Zanzibar and Mombasa. We expect more tourists and traders to benefit from this affordable and fast direct flight," said Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, Mombasa Governor.