Kenya: At Least 39 People Killed During Anti-Finance Bill Protests - KNCHR

Nairobi — At least 39 people have been killed since the beginning of the nationwide anti-Finance Bill protests in Kenyan, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The Commission's chairperson Roseline Odede indicated that data collected shows that Nairobi leads the number of fatalities standing at 17.

Uasin Gishu reported 4 fatalies while Nakuru, Kajiado and Mombasa reported 3 deaths each. Kisumu had 2 deaths related to the chaos.

Laikipia, Narok, Kakamega, Kisii, Siaya, Kiambu and Nandi each has 1 fatality reported..

Additionally, the commission indicated there were 32 cases of involuntary disappearances and 627 instances of arrests of protestors.

The Commission has also called out protestors who destroyed and burned critical government infrastructure such as Parliament buildings and the National Library, urging them to respect the rule of law.