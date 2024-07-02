Ethiopia, Somalia Reiterate Commitment to Peaceful Resolution of Differences

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs Ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia reiterated their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences, and expressed their appreciation to Türkiye for its facilitation, as well as its constructive contributions.

At the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Taye Atske-Selassie, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi convened on 1 of July, 2024 in Ankara.

The Ministers, through Türkiye's facilitation, were able to separately have a candid, cordial and forward-looking exchange concerning their differences and explored perspectives towards addressing them within a mutually acceptable framework.

The Ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia reiterated their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences, and expressed their appreciation to Türkiye for its facilitation, as well as its constructive contributions.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia today, the ministers agreed to pursue the ongoing dialogue with a view to resolving their issues and ensuring regional stability.

The Ministers agreed to meet in Ankara on 2nd of September 2024 to have a second round of discussions.

Both parties expressed their appreciation to His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye for this initiative.