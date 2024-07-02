Namibia: Teen in Court Over Rape of Younger Boy

2 July 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A boy (14) appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Monday after he allegedly raped an 11-year-old boy on Saturday afternoon.

This is according to a police report released by Oshikoto police regional commander commissioner Theopolina Kalompo-Nashikaku on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the suspect found the victim alone in his mother's house and demanded food. After eating, he threatened the victim with a panga and raped him, said Kalompo-Nashikaku.

Kalompo-Nashikaku noted that the incident happened at a village in the Okankolo constituency in the Oshikoto region.

"The suspect, who was arrested and released into the care of his guardian, appeared before the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Monday, and remains in the care of his guardian."

Kalompo-Nashikaku encouraged parents and guardians to protect their boys the same way they protect their girls.

