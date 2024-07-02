Uganda: Molly Katanga Carried Into Court, Denies Killing Her Husband

2 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Josephine Namakumbi

Ms Molly Katanga, widow of businessman Henry Katanga, has denied killing him as the murder trial started before the High Court in Kampala today.

Ms Katanga, in a silk-brown African print dera, was carried into the court and helped into a wheelchair by prison wardresses.

The whole process took several minutes as she looked to be in difficulties to move her lower limbs.

Ms Katanga was discovered unconscious with severe injuries to the head on November 2, 2023 - the day her husband Henry Katanga was found dead in the bedroom of the family home on Chwa II Road in Mbuya.

She has had to undergo at least three surgeries and during her initial appearance in court, her head was wrapped in medical bandage but today, she had it neatly wrapped with a white headcloth.

Justice Isaac Muwata read the murder charges to the accused who, behind her surgical mask, said she understood the charges read but denied them.

Her two daughters Patricia Kankwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi also denied charges of destroying evidence that would be used in the judicial trial for the murder of their father.

The family's house-help George Amanyire and nurse Charles Otai also denied charges of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

Meanwhile, Judge Muwata's Criminal Division of the High Court has stood over proceedings to look for a Rutoro language interpreter after Mr Amanyire said he prefers the trial to be conducted in Rutoro, a language he understands best.

The highly-publicised Katanga murder trial started today after exactly eight months of rollercoaster legal activities, including two bail hearings that were denied, a goose errand chase for total disclosure of pre-trial documents and the judge locking journalists out of the pre-trial hearing.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.