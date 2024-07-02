Uganda: Court Finds Irregularities in Prosecution Scramble

In a dramatic turn of events during the first reading of charges against Ms Molly Katanga and her four co-accused, the court presided over by Judge Isaac Muwata found significant irregularities in the prosecution's case.

Ms Katanga, a 55-year-old widow, has pleaded not guilty before the High Court to the charges of murdering her husband Henry Katanga.

The judge identified issues with the charges brought against the four co-accused - Ms Katanga's daughters Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kankwanzi, the family domestic helper George Amanyire, and nurse Charles Otai - all who responded to the scene after the death of Katanga, leading to a moment of confusion and urgency within the prosecution team.

The judge granted the prosecution a brief 15-minute recess to realign their case and address the discrepancies.

During this time, prosecutors were seen scrambling to formulate charges that accurately described the actions of the four individuals.

The lack of clarity in the initial charges left the courtroom in a state of anticipation, with all eyes on the prosecution's next move.

Adding to the prosecution's challenges, the judge noted that no actual offense had been disclosed against three other individuals involved in the case: Otai, Amanyire, and the Katanga daughters.

This further complicated the proceedings, casting doubt on the strength and preparation of the prosecution's case.

As the clock ticked down on the allotted time, the courtroom awaited the prosecution's revised charges with bated breath, setting the stage for a pivotal moment in this high-profile case.