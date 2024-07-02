Uganda: Over 20 Designers to Grace This Year's Afri Art and Fashion Show

According to Trillion Looks store, the organisers of the annual fashion show, this year's show will feature at least 20 budding fashion designers who will set the fashion trend for 2024.

Cerinah Nalwoga Kasirye, the founder of Trillion Looks Store said this year's Afri Art fashion show will run under the theme 'Celebrating timeless beauty.'

"Designers will showcase their complete collections accompanying them with ideal jewelry, headpieces and make up. This year's fashion show promises to be a tapestry of creativity, expanding on last year's focus on craftsmanship, sustainability, and whimsy with the exciting addition of a "global fusion" category. blending influences and elements from diverse cultures around the world," Nalwoga said.

The founder of Trillion Looks Store said the 2024 edition promises to be a landmark event, showcasing the remarkable talent of Ugandan designers and the vibrant future of Ugandan fashion.

"If we are to redefine the fashion industry, in Uganda, we ought to create platforms for creative designers to show off their craft, talent and skill and the Afri art and fashion show plays a vital role in redefining the fashion industry in Uganda."