Kenya: NCBA Fully Acquires AIG Kenya Insurance Company

2 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — NCBA Group has finalized the full acquisition of AIG Kenya Insurance Company, further expanding its grip on Kenya's insurance sector.

NCBA has held a minority shareholding in AIG Kenya for over 18 years, and the takeover will allow the financial institution to offer general insurance services to corporations, SMEs, and individuals.

The lender is tapping into a sizeable insurance industry in Kenya valued at Sh309 billion and which continues to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10 percent.

"We are excited to welcome AIG Kenya to the NCBA family, and this acquisition will enable our customers to access all their financial products under one roof conveniently," Commenting on the development, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said.

"With insurance increasingly becoming a basic financial need for our customers, an ecosystem of NCBA's physical and digital distribution platforms and AIG Kenya's insurance capabilities will unlock opportunities to catalyze deeper insurance market penetration in Kenya and the East Africa region."

AIG Kenya now joins six other NCBA Group subsidiaries, including NCBA Investment Bank, NCBA Leasing LLP, NCBA Bancassurance Intermediary Ltd., NCBA Bank Uganda, NCBA Bank Tanzania, and NCBA Bank Rwanda.

"The acquisition marks a significant milestone in our company's evolution. NCBA's resources, expertise, and expansive network will enhance our capabilities, allowing us to offer a broader range of products and services, improve our operational efficiencies, and provide greater value to our customers and partners," Stella Njunge, CEO of AIG Kenya, added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.