Kenya Power Adds Two Electric Vehicles to Its Fleet

Nairobi — Simba Corporation, an automotive company, has delivered the first all-electric Mahindra XUV400 Sports Utility Vehicle to Kenya Power.

David Mugambi, Head of Transport at the utility firm, said the move marks a significant step in Kenya's journey towards sustainable mobility and environmental responsibility.

The two EVs are part of six that have been acquired by the power utility firm this year, as it plans to further expand its fleet to nine EVs and 25 electric motorcycles by December 2024.

"In light of environmental concerns and our need to be carbon neutral, reducing emissions within the transport space is crucial," he said.

"This therefore marks an important milestone in our EV journey, which started close to eight years ago with the transition to electric material handling equipment at our yards and warehouses."

Mugambi explained that the country has enough energy to support significant EV growth over the next five years, with a current installed capacity of 3,246 megawatts, way above peak demand at 2,300 megawatts, and an off-peak load of 1,100 megawatts as of December 2023.

"We have adequate energy to power the electric mobility space for the next five years when we expect at the current rate to outstrip our current demand," Mugambi noted.

The country has seen a significant increase in the number of EVs on the road currently estimated at about 2,100 ranging from two-wheelers, three wheelers, and four-wheelers as Kenya continues to take lead in EV adoption across Africa.

To reduce carbon emissions from vehicular, private and government agencies are modernising their fleets with EVs.

In May 2024, for example, Chinese EV maker MojaEV unveiled its first EVs in Kenya targeting cab drivers.

Government has been pushing forward agenda of ensuring a sustainable transport system while minimizing pollution including launching EVs charging station in Nairobi with a plan to expand into other major towns.

"The whole world today is talking about bringing in environment-friendly vehicles and we have delivered the first two Mahindra XUV400 SUVs to Kenya Power, one of the first customers to embrace the Mahindra Electric SUVs in Kenya," said Naresh Leekha, Group Managing Director of Simba Corporation's Motors Division.