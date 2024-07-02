Namibia: Tuk-Tuk Win Deon Hotto Charity Cup

Okahandja's Tuk-Tuk claimed the fourth edition of the Deon Hotto Charity Cup held at Omaruru over the weekend.

Organised by the Deon Hotto Foundation, this year's event had 22 entrants in the football tournament, also attracting teams from Mariental, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and nearby Omatjete.

"Omaruru was busy over the weekend, with hundreds of people from the town and the Erongo region attending. The stadium was packed to capacity, with food and drinks vendors on every corner and travelling fans from various towns," the organisers say in a statement.

The founder of the event, Deon Hotto, was in attendance, and along with the Omaruru mayor Vincent Kahua presented the awards to winning team Tuk-Tuk and runners-up Dynamos from Ovihitua, who lost the final contest on penalties following a goalless stalemate.

The winners walked away with N$20 000, with the runners-up getting N$10 000, and each semi-finalist bagging N$4 000.

Player of the tournament Salomon Shikukutu from Dynamos got N$500 plus Deon Hotto's Orlando Pirates replica.

Proceedings concluded with the participating teams and organisers handing out food parcels sponsored by Namib Mills to the less fortunate.

The charity cup was made possible through the support of sponsors Score and TopScore.

The MC for the tournament, Denzil Bruwer, said the initiative spread positivity and hope while providing a platform for the youth to showcase their talent.

"Omaruru is a success with the charity cup. This must be due to the Brave Warriors's win at Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations) and Deon's role in it," he said.