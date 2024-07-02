Ethiopia: PM Announces Ethiopia's Official Bid to Host Afcon 2029

ADDIS ABABA — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) announced that Ethiopia has officially submitted a request to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2029.

The Prime Minister assured that all necessary infrastructure will be constructed and completed in a timely manner if Ethiopia wins the bid.

During a friendly match with former African soccer stars, Premier Abiy highlighted the complex preparations required to host AFCON and emphasized Ethiopia's intensified efforts to realize this goal.

"Ethiopia has requested to host AFCON 2029. The qualifications to win this bid are complex. We have appointed former Nigerian soccer stars Daniel Amokachi and Nwankwo Kanu as ambassadors to support our bid. Their visit and the visits of their colleagues are crucial in promoting Ethiopia's potential."

He also mentioned earlier discussions with CAF President, stating, "If we achieve this endeavor, the public will be informed, and preparatory works such as hotels and stadiums will be accomplished."

PM Abiy underscored the government's commitment to building sports infrastructure, noting that Ethiopia is a football-loving nation with a youthful population. "The arrival of these football stars will undoubtedly stimulate Ethiopian football and shape the perception of African football about Ethiopia."

Speaking to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, former Nigerian player Taribo West praised Prime Minister Abiy's vision for Ethiopian football, noting that his contributions would benefit not only Ethiopia but all Africans. "All the projects we have seen during our visit illustrate the Prime Minister's positive vision for Ethiopia. I think Africans and the Diaspora should visit Ethiopia."

Another former Nigerian star, Daniel Amokachi found Ethiopian hospitality very attractive. He added that the Prime Minister's efforts could serve as a lesson to many African leaders.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh met with former African footballers known for playing in the English Premier League and various European clubs, famous artists from the continent, public figures, and renowned designers who came to Ethiopia to participate in the Shenen Africa Festival, The Ethiopian Herald learned.