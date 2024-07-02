Ethiopia: Researchers Hopeful for Fertilizer Local Production's Economic Gains

ADDIS ABABA — Agricultural researchers emphasize the importance of utilizing local resources to produce fertilizers domestically, aiming to achieve economic advantages and mitigate foreign exchange issues. Optimistic

Biru Yitaferu (PhD), a soil researcher at the Ethiopian Institute of Agriculture, told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the government is focused on local fertilizer production to save over one billion USD annually spent on imports. Urea and DAP fertilizers are in high demand in Ethiopia, and the country has the necessary inputs to produce them locally.

The researcher further highlighted that fertilizer production requires substantial raw materials and high electrical energy. Ethiopia is making strides in generating sufficient energy to support local fertilizer production. The discovery of gas and coal in Somali and South Western Ethiopia State provides crucial inputs for Urea fertilizer production, enabling Ethiopia to produce 65 to 70 percent of its Urea fertilizer needs domestically.

"Global market fluctuations often impact us negatively, with inflation making us vulnerable. For instance, the war between Russia and Ukraine has caused a fourfold increase in fertilizer prices."

The Moroccan government had initiated a fertilizer production project in Dire Dawa, which has faced delays due to infrastructure-related challenges. Addressing these infrastructural issues and engaging the private sector is crucial for progress, he suggested.

Currently, Ethiopia has 20 million hectares of cultivable land and requires 60 million quintals of fertilizer. However, the country has only been able to procure 17 million tons of fertilizer so far,

Supporting the above perspective, Awoke Mulualem (PhD), the Natural Resources and Climate Program Director at the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute, noted that while fertilizers boost crop production, their overuse can lead to soil acidification and nutrient depletion.

The researcher emphasized that Ethiopia's crop production heavily relies on fertilizers, and the country has faced shortages. "Producing fertilizers locally would play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges and alleviating the foreign exchange shortage."