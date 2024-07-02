Ethiopia: Nat'l Community Health Insurance Satisfaction Reaches 68 Percent

ADDIS ABABA - Customer satisfaction with the community-wide health insurance provided under the national health insurance service has reached 68 percent, according to a recent study.

The study, which assessed the satisfaction, understanding, and attitudes of community health insurance customers, was presented yesterday in Adama town.

The House of People's Representatives Health, Social and Sports Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson Workesmu Mamo highlighted that this research will help strengthen monitoring and control efforts within the health insurance service. "The research provides a scientific basis to evaluate user satisfaction rather than relying on random observations. This will enhance our monitoring and control work"

Workesmu further noted that measures such as creating separate service windows for customers to avoid long waits have positively impacted satisfaction. However, she stressed that improvements are needed in the procurement of medicines to achieve better overall satisfaction.

According to her, the health insurance service was initially launched on a pilot basis in select districts to ensure citizens receive treatment despite potential barriers. The successful pilot led to broader implementation.

While the current service coverage is commendable, more efforts are needed to boost customer satisfaction, particularly in addressing drug supply issues, which remain a significant bottleneck in service delivery.

Adamu Bherteka, Executive Director of Fund Risk and Investment for the service, presented the study's findings, indicating that 12 million households have benefited from the scheme, serving a total of 56 million citizens. The study, conducted in eight states, revealed that national user satisfaction with the system stands at 68 percent.

The Ethiopian Health Insurance Service, which is a part of the Community Health Insurance System, which is designed to help citizens contribute as much as they can and be treated according to their illness, and which is designed to provide health coverage set by the World Health Organization, started its trial implementation in three districts in 2020.

Data shows that in the 2024 fiscal year, the service covered 1052 districts and benefited more than 54 million citizens.