Ethiopia: Time to Heed Calls for Peace

The prime and invaluable asset of human creatures, equivalent with basic necessities and even beyond is the issue of peace. Cognizant of the fact that no one can benefit out of conflict, rivalry and instability, the government of Ethiopia has been exerting relentless effort to ensure peace and tranquility across the country. Besides, it has called on conflicting parties especially in Oromia and Amhara states, to sit together, sort out the fundamental issues that potentially widen differences and devise possible solutions with a view to providing all citizens of the nation with a particular reference to the aforesaid states. It has recurrently been calling these parties who have stood against it to settle disputes by peaceful means and recommending methods of entertaining close talks and dialogs would help solve every problem into account.

Since Ethiopia is the pioneer in all aspects of African progress and change facets, it has to take the lead in properly applying the principle of African solutions to African challenges Yes, no one can come and act accordingly to come up with stability and serenity unless citizens of the nation themselves have moved in a coordinated manner to attain lasting peace and help the entire citizens breathe a sigh of relief.

The government is also taking enforcement measures to maintain or restore peace and security across the nation thereby helping the country ensure lasting peace, which is the prime element contributing an incomparable role to the effort geared towards creating a stable country. Undeniably, Ethiopians are expected to end violent conflict, disagreements and artificial sources of disparity. The long-lasting culture of consulting one another does the tricks in this regard. The country has to move quickly from conflict ridden trajectory to constructive dialog for peace, making the government and other warring parties forerunners to that end. That is why the government has time and again call for peace deals and close talks to narrow the gaps and get the roots of conflict dried for good, if possible. Basically, negotiations to end conflict and war are never simple.

The best solution to get conflicts aborted is heartily entertaining the spirit of reconciliation and agreement. Wherever agreements are reached on key issues, the foundations of peace will be well reinvigorated and pushed in to fruition.

Hence, it is time to attach due emphasis to the calls that would lead to agreements and genuine negotiations. Though peace processes continue to become increasingly complex due to the protracted and fluid nature of armed conflict, the shifting composition of actors, things can be made easy via genuinely holding talks for lasting peace.

It is thus quite important for the government and other warring parties here and there to generate new thinking about the growing challenges for peace processes and developing ideas for greater effectiveness for the sake of common motherland, Ethiopia, and its beloved citizens.

Needless to state, agreeing for peace is an incomparable means and an invaluable stepping stone to usher the country in the path of a rosy future.

The cardinal reason for the government to foster a peace process by inviting warring elements could involve many steps to stop the immediate fighting, build trust between the parties, address specific issues, or present a framework for future political arrangements and nation's bollards leading to growth and development.

So long as Ethiopians are accustomed to solving local problems locally, they have to read one another's mind and devise possible solutions to the problems they have been through so far and they are expected to make the peace process transformative enough. Peace first!