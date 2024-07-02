Ethiopia's Successful Diplomatic Engagement At the Brics Forum

A few days ago Ethiopia took part in the BRICS political parties' forum as well as in the foreign ministers meeting in Vladivostok, Russia. At the parties' forum, Ethiopia was represented by Adem Farah, Vice President of Prosperity Party and Democracy Building Centre Coordinating Office Head with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister. Earlier Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia and Ethiopia's Sherpa to the BRICS Mamo Mihretu took part in the meeting of Sherpas and Sous sherpas of member states. Similarly other diplomatic activities were undertaken by high-level Ethiopian officials at these meetings and for a where BRICS-related topics were raised and discussed not only at the organization level but also at the bilateral level between various relevant Ethiopian officials and other members of BRICS.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Taye Atskeselassie took part in the foreign ministers meeting to secure membership of Ethiopia in the newly formed New Development Bank which would be a huge advantage for Ethiopia to secure the funds it needs to continue with its economic development growth trajectory without too much anxiety of scarcity of funds, nor foreign currency.

The BRICS Dialogue with Emerging Markets and Developing Countries was attended by foreign ministers of BRICS members and non-BRICS developing countries in which emphasis was given to strengthening partnerships for common development and peace. Ambassador Taye on the occasion outlined the important measures taken by Ethiopia aiming to strengthen its role within BRICS and calling for an enhanced constructive role of the BRICS member countries on urgent international issues. Taye stressed that many international organizations need to be reformed in a manner to reflect the actual state of countries in the world drifting away from what was fixed eight or so decades ago. In this respect, the minister pointed out that the United Nations Organization needs to be reformed as well as the international financial institutions where developing countries would have a more equitable say or role.

In the discussions that took place for four days, Ethiopia could present its case to the BRICS members on various topics. The International Interparty "BRICS and Partner Countries" Forum Vice President of Prosperity Party Adem Farah explained Ethiopia's stance on various topics of mutual interest highlighting the party's commitments to strengthening its engagement with the BRICS platform. He said the Prosperity Party has closely followed the BRICS platform since its establishment recognizing its potential to reshape the global economic and political sphere. He expressed the wish and vision of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) for increased engagement of the BRICS member states and the platform itself underscoring the involvement of Ethiopia in this dynamic coalition. Adam expressed his party's appreciation for the BRICS platform members for the bold step they took in inviting new members of the group which granted Ethiopia the possibility of joining it.

The Vice President said, "We are honored and delighted to be a part of BRICS, and we eagerly anticipate the collective progress and shared prosperity that our collaboration promises". He said the Prosperity Party is ready to advocate for BRICS objectives and is committed to contributing its share towards shared goals. "We are prepared to play our role as BRICS aims to reform global financial institutions and champion a multipolar world order. Adem also presented the vision of his party which is engaged in ensuring holistic prosperity in Ethiopia and beyond through the strategy of what is called in Amharic 'Medemer' or synergy.

Adem told the members at the forum "Prosperity Party has rapidly grown to become the largest political party in Africa with 14 million members. Founded on the multinational unity, freedom and dignity of citizens, the Prosperity Party has mobilized Ethiopians to achieve remarkable milestones across various sectors". Adem highlighted some of the achievements of his party to the delegates noting the significant advancement in agricultural development by increasing production and productivity, ensuring food security and promoting a green legacy for sustainable development through the planting of over 32 billion tree seedlings in the past five years. He remarked that Ethiopia's economy is among the fastest-growing ones in the world and is now rated as the fifth-largest economy in Africa.

The Vice President underscored the Prosperity Party's firm stance on principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, undivided and equal security, multilateralism, global justice and the peaceful coexistence of nations. Adem called for reforms to the 'unjust' international governance and financial systems highlighting the need for greater representation of Africa and Latin America on crucial platforms. He added that the international governance and political system, financial system and media narratives do not reflect the diversity of our world. He said with their significant populations Africa and Latin America remain underrepresented in crucial platforms such as the UN Security Council. Therefore, we strongly support efforts to reform the international governance system to be more inclusive and reflective of global diversity to ensure world majority for a multipolar world". The Vice President's address underscored the Prosperity Party's commitment to strengthening Ethiopia's ties with the BRICS nations and shaping a more equitable global landscape. At the forum Head of the Prosperity Party Capacity Building Sema Tiruneh and Head of the International Public Relations Addisu Arga were part of the delegation that took part in the discussions and events at the sidelines of the main meeting.

Summarizing the diplomatic activities and achievements of the past weeks the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nebiyu Tedla highlighted the major bilateral engagements and economic diplomacy events including Foreign Minister Taye's discussions with the President of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations to strengthen support for peace and development in Ethiopia. He outlined the various bilateral meetings and discussions between the Minister of State Addisu Araga with ambassadors and high-level diplomats of various countries including Finland, France, Austria, Greece and the UK's Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa.

At the end of the four-day forum of BRICS at Vladivostok under the theme "World Majority for Multipolar Order" a joint declaration of 24 points was issued. Speaking after the conclusion of the events, Ambassador Addisu Araga said that Ethiopia had registered an impressive diplomatic victory at the forum. He recalled that Ethiopia is known for its leading role in international solidarity from the League of Nations to the present United Nations and has made a great contribution from the establishment of the Organization of African Unity to the current African Union. Addisu said Ethiopia has affirmed its strong position for international and multipolar solidarity at the forum. Ethiopia has also demonstrated its effective diplomatic stature under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's leadership and Prosperity Party by joining the BRICS group. Along with the main event at the forum, several bilateral meetings were held and Ethiopia has used the occasion to demonstrate and make known its stance on several matters of international relevance.