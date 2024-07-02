Somalia's President Denies Talks With Al-Shabaab, Leaves Door Open for Future Negotiations

Mogadishu — The Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has publicly denied any ongoing talks with the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, Al-Shabaab.

The statement, made on Monday, has sent shockwaves through the international community, who have long been monitoring the volatile situation in the East African nation.

"Today there are no ongoing talks, and still there is nothing to talk about," President Mohamud stated firmly. The declaration comes amidst heightened tensions and increased military operations against Al-Shabaab, who have been waging an insurgency against the Somali government since 2006.

However, the President did not completely rule out the possibility of future negotiations. "If, God willing, there is something that belongs to both us, that we both agree on, then we'll talk to them," he added, leaving a glimmer of hope for potential dialogue in the future.

The Somali government's stance on Al-Shabaab has been a topic of debate for years. While some argue that negotiations could lead to a peaceful resolution, others believe that engaging with the militant group would only legitimize their cause.

The President's recent comments suggest a cautious approach, balancing the need for security with the possibility of peace through dialogue.

As the situation in Somalia continues to evolve, the international community remains watchful, hoping for a resolution that brings stability and prosperity to the troubled nation.