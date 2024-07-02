Rwanda: Meet Yee Fanta, a Self-Taught Producer Turned Musician

His love for music dates back in his high school days and, now a self-taught producer and singer, Yee Fanta is poised to make a remarkable impact in the music industry.

His first production in Sintex's 'Hand of God in 2023 inspired him to embark on a consistent pursuit to elevating his craft in music production.

He may be a familiar figure as a producer but Yee Fanta is currently prioritizing his singing career, showing signs of changing the atmosphere of Afro fusion genre in Rwanda.

Recalling his love for music, the producer turned musician said, "I had a small studio at home. I would exercise every day to the extent that I could stay up late at night. But I was doing it just for fun."

"This continued until I finished high school in 2021 and began to do it professionally. People initially knew me as a producer."

"I produced a sample beat and sent it to Sintex, who loved it. The next day, we met and we recorded the song. Since then, I have been producing songs, composing some, and giving them to various artists, while also producing my own songs," he added.

Yee Fanta's talent and dedication led him to produce hits like 'Hand of God' by Sintex, 'Igipfunsi' by Uncle Austin ft. Victor Rukotana, 'Same as Me' by Platin P ft. Linda Montez, 'Day by Day' by Safi Madiba ft. Niyo D, 'We Sha' Papa Cyangwe, and many others. With all these tracks, he made a major breakthrough in music production, showcasing his exceptional skills and unique sound.

His creativity has no formula, especially in his compositions.

Yee Fanta, 21, draws inspiration from the unexpected - memes, short videos, and other social media trends. What others see as fleeting internet content; he views it as a beehive of creative ideas and possibly ending up in reality. This unconventional approach lends a refreshing and contemporary flow to his music.

"Normally, showbiz sagas trend and catch people's attention. Most of them garner huge numbers and go more viral than we expect. These are the ones I collect and produce something around," he said.

"I am an artiste, I have my unique way of perceiving things and want to create something unique, including my vocal style," the 'Pawa' singer told The New Times.

Describing his style as an Afro Fusion artiste, Yee Fanta has consistently delivered innovative tracks since his debut song 'Ntuncokoze'. Other songs on his discography include singles such as 'Ifoto', 'Gute', 'Ese Waruziko', 'Biravugwa', 'Nonese Mpeze.'

He, however, does not limit himself to just one genre. His latest track 'Pawa,' for instance, was produced with a touch of Amapiano genre, showing his versatility and dedication to experiment with different sounds.

As a producer who works on various projects from a number of musicians, Yee Fanta commends the progress that Rwandan music is enjoying where Rwandan musicians whose music pays them handsomely, which makes them financially stable unlike before.

Who is Yee Fanta?

Born and raised in Rwamagana District, Eastern Province, Yee Fanta is the fifth of 13 siblings.

He attended Mwulire Primary School before moving to Espoir Secondary School in Kayonza District. He completed his high school education at APACE, specializing in computer applications. Despite his academic background in the technology ecosystem, music remained Yee's true calling.