Malawi: Political Analyst Hails DPP for Announcing Its Convention - Urges Party to Come Clear On Criteria, Nomination Fees

Main opposition and erstwhile governing party, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), announced dates for its seemingly "all inclusive" elective conference ahead of the 2025 general elections, departing from the path taken by its opposition counterpart United Democratic Front (UDF) and ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), who set restrictive eligibility criteria for electing leaders at their conventions.

UDF and MCP also scheduled their conventions for August.

But a renowned political analyst, Dr. George Chaima, has commended DPP for "confirming its intention" to hold the conference and urged the party to "disclose the criteria and code of conduct for the indaba".

DPP Spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, was not forthcoming when Nyasa Times sought from him clarification on eligibility criteria.

According to the party's statement, the "long-awaited event" of the Elective Convention is scheduled to take place on 17th and 18th August 2024 in the city of Blantyre.

The convention will bring together delegates from all regions of Malawi, representing the diverse voices and opinions within the party, the statement says.

It reads in part: "The convention will serve as a platform for the members of the DPP to come together and make crucial decisions about the future of the party.

"The primary agenda of the convention will be the election of new leadership, including the party's presidential candidate for the upcoming election.

"With the current political climate in Malawi, the DPP's Elective Convention is of utmost importance and will shape the party's direction in the years to come".

But Chaima, Country Director for New Restoration Plan and part-time lecturer in USA and South American universities, urged DPP to disclose the criteria and code of conduct to be "applied in preparation and during the course of the convention".

He added this "is in the spirit of transparency and to cause awareness to the party's delegates and aspirants".

He said: "There is nothing to hide. Therefore, it is necessary to make it clear to qualifications of aspirants and fees involved.

"Such information is necessary to equip all involved to plan and prepare. Otherwise it is a good move as it offers DPP members to elect leaders of their choice who can serve them better and satisfactorily".

The DPP statement, signed by Namalomba, further says the party sees the convention as an opportunity for members to engage in healthy debates, discuss pertinent issues, and ultimately elect leaders who will effectively lead the party towards success.

"The DPP takes great pride in its inclusive approach, and this convention will be no exception. All members, regardless of their positions or affiliations, will have an equal chance to contribute and participate in the decision-making process.

"The DPP looks forward to welcoming its delegates and members to Blantyre for this historic event, and we await with great anticipation the decisions and developments that will arise from this convention".