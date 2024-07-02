Kenya: Police Lob Teargas to Disperse Protestors in Nairobi CBD As Demonstrations Underway in Kisumu, Mombasa

2 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Police have lobbed teargas to disperse protestors in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

This came as demonstrations kicked off in Mombasa, Kisumu and Migori with some roads being blocked while bonfires were lit on others.

In Kisii, the protesters closed the roundabout while chanting 'Ruto must go' slogans and waving placards.

Vehicles using Kisii hospital road were forced to use alternative routes including Kisii-Kisumu road.

Business people along the roundabout closed down their businesses with fear of being looted.

The protesters are making a procession to Kisii-Kilgoris road.

"We are tired of this government, I voted for President Ruto and that's the worst mistake I've ever made," Brian Mose stated.

Mose noted, he expected the president to address real issues affecting Kenyans including corruption and unemployment.

He noted, they are will come out on Tuesdays and Thursdays and protest untill president Ruto changes his way of leadership or he resigns.

