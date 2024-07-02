State Minister for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite has admitted to shedding tears during an explosive meeting at State House as President Museveni grilled Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) bosses and officials from finance and investment ministries over a controversial 'service award'.

The president had summoned the meeting over a controversial Shs545m (about $145,000) paid to UIA management for their role in supervising the Kampala Industrial Park Development (KIPD) project.

At the meeting, UIA led by Director-General Robert Mukiza, the authority board of directors led by their Chairperson Morrison Rwakakamba, Minister in charge of Investment Evelyn Anite, officials from the Ministry of Finance, and the contractor for industrial park project skinned themselves before the president.

Speaking during an online conversation about corruption, Anite said problems started when she was accused of having links with a fake prince from UAE.

"I have met that investor(Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum) one. I saw he was even awarded during heroes day. I was saddened to see social media indicating he is not a royal .I did due diligence with our embassy in the UAE. To my dismay, the corrupt went to the president faster than we could do and reported. I know my president cant allow such blackmail. He waited for a full room and asked how I plead," Anite said.

"This hurt me so much. If Jesus wept when Lazarus died, who am I if a son of God wept? I wept before the president, before drivers and everyone."

The minister said she could not believe that someone could blackmail her to such a level.

" Why couldn't I cry when I have committed resources to fight for my country and they tell such a lie? However, my weeping doesn't mean I am a failure but I have made the resolve. The president said I should forgive the lies they had made about me."

The minister insisted that in the meeting, he stood his ground on the controversial honoraria that the top leadership of the Uganda Investment Authority had shared, adding that President Museveni sided with her to ask the beneficiaries to refund it.

Anite insisted it beat everyone's understanding for the UIA top leadership to take the honoraria yet the project for Namanve Industrial Park is only 50% done in a period of five years.

"I don't do these things for personal gain. You have seen project suffering and behind schedule. Five years it should be completed but it is only at 50%. They left what they ought to do and did what they didn't have to do."