Kenya: KTDA Refutes Claims of Holding 200 Million Kilos of Expired Unsold Tea

Nairobi — The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has denied claims that it is holding 200 million kilograms of expired unsold tea. In a statement, KTDA asserted that the reports, which originated from Williamson Tea Kenya's financial disclosures and were reported in certain sections of the media, are inaccurate.

"KTDA dispels claims of unsold teas in its stocks as purported by Williamson Tea Kenya PLC in its financial disclosures and as reported in sections of the media. The said stocks cannot be destroyed since no such stocks exist as alleged," the statement read in part.

The agency emphasized that any tea in their warehouses represents the diligent efforts of farmers and is maintained to the highest standards unless deemed unfit for consumption. It further stated that it does not hold any expired teas and adheres to stringent quality control measures throughout its value chain.

Williamson Tea, in its financial disclosure, had called on KTDA to destroy the "expired" tea it was holding, citing market saturation. According to the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed company, the industry has seen scaled-down prices due to the enormous supplies of the beverage.