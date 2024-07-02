Kenya: KTDA Refutes Claims of Holding 200 Million Kilos of Expired Unsold Tea

2 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has denied claims that it is holding 200 million kilograms of expired unsold tea. In a statement, KTDA asserted that the reports, which originated from Williamson Tea Kenya's financial disclosures and were reported in certain sections of the media, are inaccurate.

"KTDA dispels claims of unsold teas in its stocks as purported by Williamson Tea Kenya PLC in its financial disclosures and as reported in sections of the media. The said stocks cannot be destroyed since no such stocks exist as alleged," the statement read in part.

The agency emphasized that any tea in their warehouses represents the diligent efforts of farmers and is maintained to the highest standards unless deemed unfit for consumption. It further stated that it does not hold any expired teas and adheres to stringent quality control measures throughout its value chain.

Williamson Tea, in its financial disclosure, had called on KTDA to destroy the "expired" tea it was holding, citing market saturation. According to the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed company, the industry has seen scaled-down prices due to the enormous supplies of the beverage.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.