Rwanda: Infantino Congratulates Kagame As Amahoro Stadium Officially Opens

World football governing body (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino has heaped praise on President Paul Kagame for his consistent support of football development in Rwanda.

Infantino made the comments hours after Kagame officially inaugurated refurbished Amahoro Stadium on Monday, July 1 in a colourful event graced by CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

ALSO READ: Kagame inaugurates new-look Amahoro Stadium

The ultramodern facility now boasts a seating capacity of 45,000, up from the initial 25,000, after undergoing extensive renovations since mid-2022.

"My congratulations to my dear brother and president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, on the inauguration of Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. This is a momentous occasion which will drive further growth of football in this beautiful country," Infantino posted on his Instagram page on Monday night.

Italian-Swiss football administrator commended Kagame's ongoing support for football development in Rwanda, as witnessed when Rwanda hosted the 2023 FIFA Congress.

"President Kagame has consistently supported and pushed for development of our beautiful game in his nation. I look forward to continuing our fantastic working relationship, and together with CAF president Patrice Motsepe, we will work to bring football to young girls and boys at all levels," he said of the Rwandan head of state.

Infantino's congratulatory message came in response to Kagame's appreciation towards the FIFA boss and CAF's Motsepe for supporting and inspiring Rwanda "to enhance our sports infrastructure."

"They have supported Rwanda and other African countries in elevating the standards of African football. At such venues, African children can train and showcase the great talent we have on our continent," Kagame said.

The government invested a whopping Rwf 160 billion on the renovation of Amahoro Stadium. The state-of-the-art facility has recently been approved by FIFA to host international football events after thorough inspection by CAF officials.