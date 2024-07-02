Somalia and Ethiopia Fail to Resolve Dispute Over Controversial Sea MOU

Ankara, Turkey — In a disappointing turn of events, talks between Somalia and Ethiopia aimed at resolving a dispute over a controversial memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland ended without a breakthrough.

The talks, which took place in Turkey, were mediated by Turkish officials, as the two countries did not engage in direct negotiations.

The MOU, signed on January 1st between Ethiopia and Somaliland, has been a source of tension between the two countries, with Somalia vehemently opposing the agreement. The MOU reportedly grants Ethiopia access to a port in Somaliland in exchange for recognition of Somaliland's independence from Somalia.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in a statement on Monday evening, expressed his disappointment with the lack of progress in the talks. "No indications so far that they [Ethiopia] are turning back from that path," he said, referring to Ethiopia's decision to sign the MOU with Somaliland.

President Mohamud also revealed that it was Ethiopia that requested Turkey to mediate between the countries. "Ethiopia and Somalia delegates did not hold direct talks, but Turkey was acting as the intermediary," he said.

The failure of the talks to resolve the dispute highlights the deep-seated differences between Somalia and Ethiopia over the issue of Somaliland's independence.

The MOU has been condemned by Somalia as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, while Ethiopia maintains that it is a legitimate agreement that will benefit both countries.

The international community has called for a peaceful resolution to the dispute, with many countries expressing concern over the potential for increased tensions in the region. The African Union, in particular, has urged Ethiopia and Somalia to engage in direct talks to find a mutually acceptable solution.

As the situation remains unresolved, the people of Somalia and Ethiopia, as well as the international community, will be watching closely to see how the dispute unfolds and whether a peaceful resolution can be achieved.