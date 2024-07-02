Ethiopia, Somalia Emissaries Sit for Turkish Brokered Talks in Ankara

2 July 2024
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Kidus Dawit

The foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia have wrapped up a round of "open and friendly" talks in the Turkish capital following months of heightened tensions, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Taye Atskeselassie (Amb.) and his Somali counterpart, Ahmed Fiqi Ahmed (Amb.), met in Ankara on July 1, 2024, at the invitation of Turkish government officials.

They discussed "potential solutions for misunderstandings between the two countries," according to a statement from the Ministry.

Mogadishu and Addis Ababa have been embroiled in a diplomatic spat since the Ethiopian and Somaliland governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding that proposes a sea access for statehood recognition arrangement six months ago.

A month after the controversial MoU was inked, Turkiye and Somalia signed a military pact that will see Ankara train Somali naval forces and provide security on its waters in exchange for 30 percent of revenues from the Somali Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

- Advertisement -The ministers are scheduled to sit for another round of talks in Ankara in early September, according to the statement.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.