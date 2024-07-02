Egypt: FM Affirms Egypt's Keenness On Mediation, Disputes Settlement Efforts

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Tuesday emphasized Egypt's keenness on the active involvement in efforts of mediation and settling disputes along with pushing forward efforts aimed at achieving stability and development.

"Egypt - as a peace making nation - is eager to actively engage in efforts of mediation and resolving disputes alongside supporting efforts aimed at attaining stability and development through active participation in the peace-keeping forces and providing training for African cadres in various domains, in a way the contributes to supporting state's national institutions, within the framework of Egypt's pioneering status regarding the Post-conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) file and its chairmanship of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee," Shoukry said.

The foreign minister was addressing the inaugural session of the fourth edition of Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, which kicked off in Cairo earlier Tuesday.

"This edition of the forum is taking place amid critical time when the world and African continent are facing massive challenges amid the geopolitical tensions, global economic challenges and an international community battered by unprecedented exacerbated wars and conflicts, whether in Gaza or Sudan, a matter that presses African nations to adopt a comprehensive vision for confronting challenges facing peace, security and development," Shoukry said.

He said that the event is an extension of Egyptian efforts aiming at advocating the African interests, noting that this year Egypt will celebrate the anniversary of hosting the first summit of the Organization of African Unity in 1964.