Zimbabwe: Economic Players Debate Vision 2030

Major economic players from the public and private sectors are in Victoria Falls this week for the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (ZIST) national economic indaba, which kicks off today to deliberate on the best ways to achieve Vision 2030.

ZIST's annual conference brings together over 150 key stakeholders from across the country.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is expected to officially launch the conference tomorrow.

ZIST chief executive Dr Tinashe Muzamhindo said the programme seeks to prime private and public institutions towards the delivery of Vision 2030 of making Zimbabwe an upper middle-income economy by that year.

It also seek to find ways to achieve overall economic revitalisation.

"We want to discuss key areas of all sectors of the economy. We will deal with local government, the financial sector as well and procurement and regulatory issues. We are also going to address energy, education and the transport sector," he said.

Dr Muzamhindo also challenged the private sector to take advantage of the economy as an anchor of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), given its location and logistical capacity.

"The dialogue also seeks to ensure financial inclusion and broader and meaningful participation in the economy by Zimbabweans at large to achieve sustainable development and prosperity," he said.

He said at least 150 key stakeholders registered for the conference and expect an exchange of ideas during the two-day event.

"We have over 150 stakeholders attending, including senior Government officials and heads of parastatals and boards. Vice President Mohadi is expected to officially open the event tomorrow," he said.

ZIST is a local think-tank whose thrust is to provide strategy through solution-focused thinking, using home-grown solutions.