Zimbabwe: Govt Launches U.S.$25 Million Healthcare Programmes

Government and it's partners have launched two innovative health programmes, with an investment of US$25 million, to save the lives of babies and reduce the maternal mortality rate by 10 percent by 2028.

The Sexual Health Services (SHASHA) family planning and the Mhuri/Imuli II projects, funded by USAID and implemented by Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) and Family Health International 360, will run for the next five years.

The programmes will also address the barriers to accessing reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health services, providing comprehensive care to thousands of women, children and adolescents across the country.

Officially launching the two projects at Tsanzaguru High School in Makoni District last Thursday, the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, represented by his deputy Sleiman Kwidini, said: "This launch presents an opportunity for us as a nation to reflect on the health and wellbeing of our people, especially adolescents and young women.

"Globally, women and children bear the harshest brunt of poverty, poor health outcomes, hunger, adverse socio-cultural practices and a stifled promise to health."

Minister Mombeshora also reiterated the Government's commitment to ensure the highest possible level of health and quality of life for all citizens, in line with the country's vision of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

"The Government has also placed sexual reproductive health and rights high on the national agenda. The Ministry of Health, with support from partners, is implementing a national sexual reproductive health programme aimed at providing and promoting appropriate quality comprehensive, integrated HIV services that are safe, equitable, affordable, acceptable and accessible to all citizens."

The SHASHA project will provide comprehensive family planning education, contraceptive services and support for reproductive health rights.

USAID mission director Ms Janean Davis said the organisation remained committed to supporting the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

"Our focus will continue to focus on the health of the entire family network and on high quality maternal, newborn and child healthcare. Working with our partners, we will focus on the continuum of care from home, community to primary care facilities and referral hospitals.

"Our partnership with local communities will ensure that every woman and girl have knowledge and means to make decisions that are right for their health and future," she said.

Ms Davis also commended Zimbabwe for achieving one of the highest modern contraceptives prevalence rates in Sub-Saharan Africa, currently standing at 67 percent.

Country Director for Population Services Zimbabwe, Mrs Pester Siraha, said they were targeting to reach over one million people during the entire course of the implementation.

"The project started last year in October. Services will be brought to people through our outreach approach and this project is likely to reach 1,5 million women throughout the life of the project," she said.

The inaugural Mhuri/Imuli project, implemented between 2018 and 2023 in Manicaland only, resulted in an increase in babies successfully resuscitated from 47 percent in 2018 to 86 percent in 2023.

The Mhuri/Imuli II is set to expand its geographic coverage and strengthen health services for mothers and babies in Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland West provinces.