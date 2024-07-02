Zimbabwe: Zambian Giants Bait Chimwemwe

Takudzwa Chimwemwe might end up returning to the Zambian Premiership, with top teams across the Zambezi reportedly counter-bidding DR Congo giants TP Mazembe.

The Zimbabwe international spent the past season with the African powerhouse, which he helped win the championship, his first in a career spanning over a decade.

He joined the five-time African champions from iconic Zambia outfit Nkana last year despite the Kitwe side's interest in retaining him.

Chimwemwe is currently out of contract and has been negotiating with TP Mazembe for a renewal.

The two parties are understood to have principally agreed on a re-engagement deal but there is nothing in black and white as yet.

Some top Zambian teams have been observing developments from a distance and they have since expressed their interest in getting the roving Zimbabwean full-back.

His ex-team Nkana, Zanaco and Zesco are all reported to have an active interest in taking Chimwemwe aboard. The former Harare City man is, however, understood to be interested in remaining at TP Mazembe, where he was settling in well in the team's system. He also knows the continental powerhouse have a chance to win the CAF Champions League and he is eager to sign with Mazembe.

Though they have agreed on most aspects of the deal, Chimwemwe is still hopeful that the club will review the other outstanding issues, which Zimpapers Sports understands to be financially related.

"I am still weighing my options. We have been talking (with TP Mazembe) and I should say it's been positive. My contract with TP Mazembe lapsed at the end of last season. So we have been negotiating and it has been going on well," said Chimwemwe.

"We have agreed on almost everything and there are only some small issues which we are still to agree on.

"But certainly it's looking very good. I want to stay with Mazembe. I didn't get to play as much as I could have wanted in my first season with the giants.

"So all things being equal, I will be looking at sealing a good deal with TP Mazembe and hopefully get to do more than I did in my first term."

Chimwemwe revealed that he has been contacted by several teams in Zambia but he couldn't reveal their identities.

"Yes, I have been contacted by several Zambian teams but I am currently focusing on my negotiations with TP Mazembe," he added.