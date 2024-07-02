Zimbabwe: New Suburban Road Rehab Scheme On the Cards

A new programme targeting road rehabilitation in residential areas named Nhimbe/Ilima or Mushandirapamwe, is being rolled out nationwide, as the Government intensifies the upgrading and maintenance of roads.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe told a recent meeting, with all the 92 local authorities, that President Mnangagwa was expected to launch the programme soon.

"The programme already endorsed at the highest level in the country is a realisation of the imperative need to accelerate our journey to vision 2030, to enable our citizens to begin enjoying the literal meaning of an upper middle income society much earlier than 2030," he said.

"Funding has been secured through Zinara for the purposes of oiling the programme including maintenance of the leased equipment."

Minister Garwe said the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency will provide technical support.

Minister Garwe said the programme is borrowed from traditional ways of getting things done leveraging on the power of partnerships, cooperation and ultimately the pooling of resources towards a common cause.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the welfare of councils also remains Government's top priority with plans afoot to ensure that councillors may soon benefit from vehicle import rebates provided they "deliver" services to the people.

Minister Garwe, however, took a swipe at some conditions of service being approved by Mayors and Chairpersons saying they are "irrational, unreasonable" and not in the interests of the public.

President Mnangagwa last November launched the "Call to Action - No Compromise to Service Delivery" blueprint for all local authorities to adhere to.

According to the blueprint, the President will be chairing a bi-annual review meeting to assess the performance of all local authorities in a move aimed at averting the deteriorating service delivery in towns and cities.