Zimbabwe: Accident Victims Named

POLICE have released the names of five people who were killed in a road accident at the 106 km peg along the Karoi-Binga Road, when a Nissan UD truck they were travelling in, overturned last Thursday night.

The driver and owner of the truck, which was carrying 38 passengers, has been identified as Calvin Ngwaudzo who fled from the accident scene. Police have since launched a manhunt for him.

At least 26 people were injured in the accident.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying: "Five people were killed while 26 others were injured when a Nissan UD truck with 38 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof.

"Some passengers were thrown out of the loading box while others were trapped under the load. Thirty-four passengers were seated on top of the load which comprised five tonnes of maize, two grinding mills, groceries and roofing sheets.

"Police are looking for the driver and owner of the truck identified as Calvin Ngwaudzo, who ran away from the accident scene."

The accident victims, all from Siakobvu, were identified as Mwarianesu Tivarasi (age not given), Asan Zvitauro (38), Patrick Maregere (57), Wayne Donono (22) and Aaron Chikato (32).

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists not to exceed vehicles' loading capacity and not to mix goods with passengers when travelling.

"It is sad that some drivers are reckless and are not promoting safety on the country's roads. Police will ensure that the law takes its course on such drivers and vehicle owners," Comm Nyathi said.