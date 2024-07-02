Kenya: ODM Endorses Gen Z Protests

Groups of protesters are being chased by police (file photo)

Nairobi — The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's Central Committee has endorsed the youth-led protest saying the fall of the Finance Bill signaled a no-confidence vote on the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

Thousands of youths took to the streets on Tuesday last week rejecting the Bill while accusing President William Ruto of forcing it on Kenyans.

He subsequently sent it back to Parliament in a proclamation signed on Wednesday recommending its withdrawal.

In a statement read by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, the party intimated that the withdrawal of the Bill having concluded its legislative process in the National Assembly showed how President William Ruto's administration has lost touch with the electorate.

"That in our view, what happened on the 25th of June 2024 amounted to a vote of no confidence in the regime. It is clear this fact is totally lost on Ruto. It is reflected in his petulant proposals on how we manage our economy following the rejection of his tax bill," Sifuna stated.

The Opposition Party castigated the Head of State claiming he withdrew the Finance Bill 2024 begrudgingly following his austerity measures directed at Parliament and the Judiciary.

Even though they acknowledged support of credible austerity measures in the executive and parliament, they maintained that corruption must be nipped in the bud.

Elaborating on austerity measures following the withdrawal and rejection of the Finance Bill, the President pledged to cut down his office's budget, acknowledging the challenges this would pose across various state departments.

"With fresh memory of the invasion of parliament and standing threats for occupation of the executive's seat of power, these two institutions must have an honest introspection on their contribution to our current predicament and take measures to lessen the taxpayers' burden," said Sifuna.

ODM maintained that the Kenya Kwanza Regime must take full responsibility for all the deaths, injuries, and destruction of property arising from the violent suppression of peaceful protests.

They are demanding that the security organs should cease the ongoing abductions.

"That Independent Police Oversight Authority expedites investigations into all these incidents, including allegations of mass murder by police in Githurai and Rongai. We were shocked to watch the president claim live on television that only one life was lost. It tells you how out of touch he is with the reality," the Nairobi Senator noted.

At least 39 people have been killed since the beginning of the nationwide anti-Finance Bill protests in Kenyan, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The Commission's chairperson Roseline Odede indicated that data collected shows that Nairobi leads the number of fatalities standing at 17.

Uasin Gishu reported 4 fatalies while Nakuru, Kajiado and Mombasa reported 3 deaths each. Kisumu had 2 deaths related to the chaos.

Laikipia, Narok, Kakamega, Kisii, Siaya, Kiambu and Nandi each has 1 fatality reported.

Additionally, the commission indicated there were 32 cases of involuntary disappearances and 627 instances of arrests of protestors.

Gen-Zs in the protests asserted that the finance bill was adding to their economic woes and those of their parents, already burdened by the high cost of living as prices rise.

Corruption, a perennial problem in the country has also been listed as a grievance by the youth who decry it has stolen their future following opulence showcased by leaders as they struggle to make ends meet.

"We consider this to be Kenya's last best chance. The youth have given our country our last best chance. We either seize it and swim with it by implementing all their demands, or we ignore it and sink the country altogether," Sifuna noted.

