Ethiopia: Turkey Mediates Between Somalia and Ethiopia Over Somaliland Naval Deal Crisis

Mogadishu — Turkey plays a mediating role in the crisis between Somalia and Ethiopia over the naval agreement that the latter signed at the beginning of the year with the breakaway region of Somaliland (see Fides, 3/1/2024 and 9/1/2024). During their talks yesterday, July 1, in Ankara, the foreign ministers of Addis Ababa and Mogadishu were able to deepen their mutual positions in order to seek an agreement that could satisfy both parties. The mediation was carried out by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who has considerable experience in African affairs, having served for years as head of the Turkish Intelligence Service (MIT) and, previously, the Turkish Agency of international cooperation (TIKA).

Turkey, moreover, can be considered a party, having concluded a naval agreement with Somalia (see Fides, 22/2/2024) which can be interpreted as aiming to counter that between Ethiopia and Somaliland. But the fact that Addis Ababa wanted to sit at the table with its Somali counterpart precisely in Ankara is indicative of a renewed Turkish influence in the Horn of Africa, capable of an all-out dialogue. The final statement of the talks said "the ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia reaffirm their commitment to a peaceful resolution of the disputes and express their appreciation to Turkey for its facilitation and positive contributions." Ministers agreed to hold a second round of negotiations on September 2. Somaliland, a country whose independence from Somalia is not recognized by any other state, is conspicuously absent. Recognition by Ethiopia is one of the cornerstones of the agreements signed in January but not yet implemented. In exchange for Ethiopia's recognition, Somaliland will grant a 50-year lease on around twenty kilometers of its coastline and the establishment of a naval base. Ethiopia lost its access to the sea after Eritrea's independence in 1993. Most of its maritime trade currently passes through Djibouti. The Somaliland government recently accused Djibouti of harboring and equipping a clan militia with the aim of destabilizing Somaliland.