Seychelles: 20th Anniversary - Sib Holds Forum On Future of Investment in Seychelles

The Seychelles Investment Board (SIB) hosted two panel discussions on the future of investments and sustainable investments in the country on Monday as part of activities to mark its 20th anniversary.

The half-day forum, held at Eden Bleu Hotel, gathered representatives from various industries, such as finance and tourism, as well as high-level government officials.

The SIB was established on July 1, 2020, and among its many roles is to develop an investor-friendly business environment. In the past two decades, it has assisted investors through the process of establishing a business from conception through to development and implementation.

The SIB's chief executive, Ann Rosette, told participants that the forum was initiated to "encourage a discussion about the economy, business and the future of investment in Seychelles."

She added that the 20th anniversary was a good time to analyse and understand the many factors that will influence investment in the years to come.

The Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot, said "SIB's aim is to ensure that Seychelles remains an attractive destination for investors worldwide."

She said that her ministry together with SIB is "working tirelessly to reduce bureaucratic obstacles, enhance transparency and ensure greater predictability in the local investment and business landscape."

Vidot said the authorities were acknowledging the opportunities and challenges the country faces in priority sectors of agriculture, fisheries, Blue Economy and sustainable manufacturing, among others.

With this in mind, the minister said, "We need to enhance our policies and continue to support SIB, so we may overcome the obstacles and seize new opportunities for growth and development."

Meanwhile, in the discussions about the public-private sector for financing as the catalyst for growth, the Seychelles Chamber of Commerce and Industry's chairman, Oliver Bastienne, stated that one of the challenges small and medium enterprises face is accessing finance to grow their business.

A point that business tax consultant, Peter Roselie, agreed with and added "that we should look at our policies to tackle the issue."

The points raised in the forum will provide ideas that the participants may apply in their daily business practices.