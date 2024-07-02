Seychelles Celebrates Independence Day and the 20th Anniversary of Its Consulate in Bulgaria

Maxim Behar, Honorary Consul General of Seychelles in Bulgaria, has been honoured by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Bulgaria for his contribution to developing bilateral relations.

"Seychelles has become one of the most preferred exotic holiday destinations for Bulgarians," said Behar during a recent reception at the Hilton Hotel in Sofia, commemorating the 48th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence and the 20th anniversary of the Consulate's establishment in Bulgaria.

The event welcomed dozens of Bulgarian and international friends of Seychelles, representatives of the Bulgarian Diplomatic Corps, the Bulgarian government, the business sector, tour operators, and media representatives.

Zakia El Midaoui, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Morocco in Bulgaria, a guest of honour, presented Behar with a trophy for his contributions to the development of diplomatic, economic, and tourism relations between Seychelles and Bulgaria.

"Today, we celebrate not only the Republic of Seychelles' Independence but also its cultural diversity, unity, harmony, tolerance, and good governance. Rich in natural beauty and resources, the Seychelles have a wonderful Honorary Consul General in the face of Maxim Behar, who has represented the Seychelles' interests in Bulgaria for over 20 years. He is also among the best honorary consuls representing a foreign state in Bulgaria," added Midaoui.

"I am delighted to represent such an incredibly beautiful, peaceful, and brave country as the Republic of Seychelles, comprising about 115 islands in the Indian Ocean. Over the last 20 years, the country has undergone significant transformation and progress. Today, they have strong, friendly ties with many European countries, the market and tourism sector have significantly developed, and residents and businesses are becoming increasingly active in the digital world. At the same time, the Seychelles nation continues to preserve its rich nature and cultural traditions. We have succeeded in increasing tourist interest in these wonderful islands, especially in Bulgaria, promoting new business opportunities between the two countries," shared Behar.

Among the official guests at the event were also Irena Georgieva, Deputy Minister of Tourism in Bulgaria, Rumen Petrov, Director of the Middle East and Africa Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bulgaria, Professor Dimitar Dimitrov, Rector of the Bulgarian University of National and World Economy, and Victor Melamed, member of the Board of the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria (AHCB) and Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Thailand in Bulgaria.

On behalf of the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria (AHCB), Melamed presented Behar with a certificate for his contribution to the development of the Association and active work in positioning it as a friendly space with international influence.

The reception not only celebrated the successes of the Consulate over the past two decades but also introduced guests to the book "The Magic of Seychelles Cuisine & Stories from the 'Paradise on Earth'" by Behar, revealing the secrets of Creole cuisine and the unique beauty of Seychelles.

Behar actively works to develop good relations between Seychelles and Bulgaria, representing the countries at international meetings, forums, and conferences. He is the initiator of successful projects such as the Seychelles Investment Forum, which still attracts foreign investments, the first online Seychelles News Agency (SNA), ranked among the best in Africa, and the modern web vision of the national newspaper Seychelles Nation. Behar is the chairman of the PR and Media Committee of the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC), Vice President and Spokesperson for the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria.

The Consulate General of Seychelles in Bulgaria was established in July 2004 by decision No. 578 of Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Its headquarters are in Sofia, and its consular district covers the whole of Bulgaria. The Consulate is a member of the Consular Association and is among the founders of the Group of African Diplomats in Bulgaria.