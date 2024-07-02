Zimbabwe: Uri-Khob Wins It for Dembare

Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

GreenFuel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

For most of the time this season, the majority of Dynamos supporters did not believe in expatriate forward Sadney Uri-khob but the Namibian yesterday turned into a darling of the Vietnam die-hards, following a vintage second-half performance in which he scored the goal that sank battling GreenFuel at Rufaro.

Uri-khob, who is still to do more to prove his worth in the Glamour Boys' outfit, capped an afternoon of hard work with an added time goal that gave the hard-pressed DeMbare fans something to cheer about.

The teams observed a minute of silence and played with black armbands in remembrance of the late former Dynamos striker Norman Maroto who died in Harare last week after a short illness.

With several of their starting players missing due to injuries and national team duty yesterday, the Glamour Boys struggled for harmony and creativity going forward, as has been the case for most of the season.

A defensive mishap in added time was all Uri-khob needed as he pounced on a loose ball inside the box with a bullet header that gave them their fifth win in 17 games.

The Namibian was probably the best player on display after he was introduced at the restart.

He could have opened his account midway through the half but his thunderous strike from a distance was denied by the woodwork with goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga out of the picture.

At the end of the game, Uri-khob was mobbed by the DeMbare fans who showered him with cash. Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe was relieved by the win, which ensured they finished the first half of the season in sixth place, albeit 11 points away from log leaders FC Platinum.

"Of course, when we play these games we always want to maximise but this is a game of football. We have been trying everything we can but at the end of the day what we want is to score and win games. So, I am happy that we managed to get maximum points," said Mangombe.

He also defended his faith in Uri-khob.

"The good thing is we spend more time with these guys and we know he has good runs and good timing. He is gelling in slowly but at Dynamos we don't want players who take time to suit in the team.

"You need to adjust quickly and make an impact if you want to be a DeMbare player. I think that's the reason we had faith in him.

"We knew one day he would do it during the match day. So, I am happy he managed to give us three points today," said Mangombe.

Dynamos looked lightweight without some of their key players like Kelvin Moyo, Tanaka Shandirwa, and Frederick Ansa-Botchway through injuries, and Donald Mudadi and Emmanuel Jalai who are on national team duty at COSAFA. Jalai's absence opened the doors for 19-year-old Tapiwa Muzafiti to make his debut.

But GreenFuel enjoyed better moments with Anelka Chivandire using his experience to bully the home players. The visitors came close through James Nguluve's header which ricocheted off the upright in the 19th minute, with DeMbare defenders ball-watching.

The Glamour Boys were also denied by the woodwork when Alexander Mandinyenya's header came off the underside of the crossbar from a free-kick by Temptation Chiwunga on the half-hour mark.

DeMbare had a better second half with the introduction of Uri-Khob and Arthur Masiyiwa. But GreenFuel took every opportunity to slow down the game, as they appeared content restricting the giants to a goal-less draw. With frustrations creeping into the DeMbare players, GreenFuel could have punished the hosts late on when substitute Clive Rupiya sent in a low cross into the box which both Bruno Mtigo and Chivandire failed to do justice to.

GreenFuel stand-in coach Taurai Mangwiro felt DeMbare could have benefited from an unfair advantage as the referee Tichawona Tigere took long to let their defender Tashinga Pfende back into play after being attended by medics.

"The match was well handled but at the end of the day it's the small little things that make a difference," said Mangwiro.

"I was asking the referee and he said I had said let him come in. But the fourth official was the one holding him back and you saw where we conceded from? Exactly where that central defender was manning. So, this is my point .

"I am no bad loser; congratulations to Dynamos but I am saying maybe I need to be educated because today that was the difference," said Mangwiro.

Dynamos ended the first half of the season in sixth position with 24 points while GreenFuel are 12th with 20 points.

Teams:

Dynamos: PrinceTafiremutsa, Tapuwa Muzafiti (A. Musiyiwa, 46th min), Nomore Chinyerere, Tendaishe Magwaza, Donald Dzvinyai, Emmanuel Ziocha, Temptation Chiunga, Alick Freddy, Emmanuel Paga (K. Madera, 73rd min), Alexander Mandinyenya (I. Sadiki, 59th min), Valentine Kadonzvo (S. Uri-Khob, 46th min)

GreenFuel: Tapiwa Chilenga, Honest Moyo, Tashinga Pfende, Reginald Chinemo, Brian Chikwenya, Bruno Mtigo, Mandlenkosi Gasela, James Nguluve, Learnmore Muyambo (A. Silla, 52nd min), Nelson Mwasanga (C. Dhuwa, 69th min, C. Rupiya 88th min), Anelka Chiwandire