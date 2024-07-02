Southern Africa: Angola Reaches Three Individual Semi-Finals in African Region 5 Table Tennis

Luanda — Angola national table tennis team compete Sunday in three semi-finals two for men and one for women category in the Region 5 African Championship, taking place in Luanda.

In men, Angolan Délcio Cassule faces Luke Abrahams, while Elizandro André will face South African Chetann Natoo.

To reach this stage, Délcio defeated Twanese Bakang Maloka (4-3), while Luke overcame fellow Angolan Roberto Fabiano (4-0).

The other Angolan, Elizandro, beat South African Cowen, 4-2.

In the women's category, there are the semi-finals between Ruth Tavares and South African Rochica Sonday, while in the other semi-final, the two South African Danisha Patel and Laila Edwards will be clashing.

To qualify for this stage, Ruth and her opponent, as well as Laila Edwards, were exempt from qualifications (BYE), while Danisha Patel beat the Twanese Tshepiso Rebantenne.

On Friday, Angola became champion in the men's category, while South Africa won the women's category, in which Angola finished second.

These achievements qualified Angola for the African Championship to be held in October, in Ethiopia.

The regional competition ends Sunday.