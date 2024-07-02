Fawe Calls for the Prioritization of Girls' Education in Kenya During the Day of the African Child Celebration

The Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, commemorated the Day of the African Child at the St. John’s Catholic Primary School in Korogocho under the theme “Education for All Children in Africa: The Time is Now.”

Nairobi, Kenya, June 2024: In a vibrant celebration of youth and education, the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, commemorated the Day of the African Child under the theme "Education for All Children in Africa: The Time is Now." This significant event, held at the St. John's Catholic Primary School in Korogocho, underscored the urgent need to ensure quality education for every child across the continent.

The Day of the African Child serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by African children and the imperative to safeguard their rights. This year's theme highlights the critical importance of education as a fundamental human right and a cornerstone for sustainable development in Africa. In partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, FAWE Kenya is implementing the Imarisha Msichana program, which seeks to significantly reduce incidences of teenage pregnancy in Kenya, a major barrier to adolescent girls and young women's participation in quality education. The program is implemented in 20 counties in Kenya, by three implementation partners - FAWE Kenya, Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW) and Kenya Red Cross.

Speaking during the event, Ms. Teresa Omondi-Adeitan, Deputy Executive Director, FAWE Africa, emphasized the critical nature of this mission: "We are honoured to join forces on this important day to advocate for the educational rights of every African child. The time is indeed now to make bold strides towards inclusive and equitable education."

"Enabling diverse young women to access quality learning - particularly at the secondary school level - is ultimately an investment in stronger, more prosperous, and more resilient economies. We cannot afford to leave any talent behind powering Kenya's economic progress, and there is a role everyone can play in addressing the barriers preventing young women from fulfilling their potential," said Ms. Hannah Tsadik, Country Director, Kenya, at the Mastercard Foundation.

Prioritizing education investment, building resilient systems, and embracing innovative approaches are ways of empowering Africa's youth to become leaders, innovators, and architects of a brighter future for the continent. "By coming together to celebrate the Day of the African Child, we reinforce our dedication to creating a future where every child has the opportunity to learn and thrive. The time for action is now," said FAWE Kenya CEO Jeanette Nyanjom.

As partners in promoting educational equity, FAWE and the Mastercard Foundation reaffirm their commitment to advocating for policies and practices that support inclusive education. Together, they urge governments, communities, and international bodies to prioritize education and implement policies that support inclusive education for all children in Africa.

Together, let us transform the promise of Africa's young population into a vibrant reality.

About FAWE

The Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) is a Pan-African Non-Governmental Organization founded in 1992 by five women ministers of education to promote girls' and women's education in sub-Saharan Africa in line with Education for All. The organization's members include female ministers of education, university vice-chancellors, education policymakers, researchers, gender specialists and human rights activists.

About FAWE Kenya

Forum for African Women Educationalists - Kenya Chapter (FAWEK) is a Non-Governmental Organization registered in 1996 under section 10 of the NGO Coordination Act, Laws of Kenya; and a member of FAWE network of 34 Chapters in 33 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. FAWEK's vision is to have a just and inclusive society where gender parity and equality in education and training prevails, and the mission is to support girls and women in the acquisition of quality education and training for development. FAWE Kenya aims to ensure that Kenyan girls receive quality education for equal chances in life through championing girls' enrolment, retention, performance, and completion in school.

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organization separate from the company, with offices in Toronto, Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar, and Addis Ababa. Its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by the Foundation's Board of Directors and leadership.

