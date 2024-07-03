Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Three New Courts in Sofala

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi inaugurated, on Monday, three new buildings for the district courts of Machanga, and Muanza and for the higher appeals court in Beira, all in the central province of Sofala.

According to Nyusi, speaking during the inauguration, "these facilities will significantly improve the working conditions of men and women who have always done their best to fulfill their professional duties.'

He said that citizens who, for various reasons, seek judicial services will gain a new lease of life and will be convinced that this is where justice lies for the population.

"This is more than enough reason for each and every one of you to provide quality services to citizens who require timely and fair attention', he said, explaining that the inauguration of these courts is unequivocal proof that the "One District, One Decent Court Building' initiative was the right decision in the fight against money laundering in the country.

The President believes says that the initiative to build the courts was the right one, as it allows more Mozambicans to have at least one court in their district.

"This should be a strong stimulus for the judicial system to make its action in preventing and combating money laundering and terrorist financing more robust, intensifying its measures and strengthening application of the law', he said.

According to the President, strengthening judicial action is essential to ensure that the laws and regulations are effectively enforced, taking into account that fundamental judicial proceedings must be swift and the sanctions applied fairly and rigorously.

He also explained that the continuity of these initiatives will reinforce Mozambique's position as a country committed to legality and transparency, contributing to internal economic and social stability.

In the last three years, he said, there has been a greater commitment on the part of the administration of justice, through initiatives funded by the courts' coffers, to ensure that there are no district courts without their own premises in which to operate.

Nyusi wanted to see "effective coordination' between the police, prosecutors, courts and financial intelligence services to deal with cases of money laundering.

He said Mozambique has been making efforts to bring its policies and practices on money laundering into line with international standards, seeking to strengthen the financial system so that it could not be used for illicit purposes.

He also called on the institutions of justice to recover assets from criminal hands by using advanced data analysis technologies.

"Financial tracking is important to follow the traces of illicit money', said Nyusi, "revealing the structure of the money laundering schemes'.