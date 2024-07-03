Zimbabwe: Race for War Vets Chairmanship Hots Up

The race for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairmanship has intensified with the current acting spokesperson Sam Parirenyatwa throwing his name into the hat.

The outspoken Parirenyatwa, who is known for defending President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he was under the cosh towards the end of the late Robert Mugabe's era, will square off against Victor Matemadanda and the current chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa.

However, Mutsvangwa and Matemadanda are facing stiff resistance from war veterans, who believe that they failed them during their tenure.

For Matemadanda, war veterans also feel that since he is now an ambassador, he can no longer fully represent their interests.

Sources close to ogoings within the war veterans camp said Parirenyatwa has high chances of emerging the victor.

"A meeting was held in Bindura where the province proposed the candidature of Sam Parirenyatwa as the most suitable for the National chairmanship. He is always with the people and is for the people. He represents us and is essentially a voice for the voiceless, so to speak. So I think he will be able to unite the war veterans.

"Parirenyatwa is also someone who has always kept a safe distance from factional fights and his voice of reason is needed at this juncture where we have been blighted by factional fights.

"He is someone who is fearless and represented us without taking sides," the source said.

Sources said Parirenyatwa is an articulate, brave, tried and tested leader of the war veterans.

This is by the manner he formulated and presented a petition to parliament on the exhumation and reburial of those who died during the war and are currently buried in shallow graves and unattended shrines in neighbouring countries. The petition is currently being debated in parliament is likely going to see an overall revamp of the war veterans Act of parliament.

"The widespread supports the petition received when the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Security visited the 10 provinces should guarantee Parirenyatwa enough support for the chairmanship. War veterans are eager to see the war veterans act covering those who died during the war including the return of the heads of the 1st Chimurenga heroes. So far he commands enough respect from the war veterans' constituency."

However, when contacted for comment, Parirenyatwa declined to confirm his candidature, stating that it is an internal process which does not need to be in the public domain.