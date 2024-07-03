Angola: 10 Million Luanda Citizens to Have Piped Water By 2027

Luanda — At least 10 million citizens in Luanda province are expected to have piped water after the Bita and Quilonga projects are completed in 2027, President João Lourenço said Tuesday, following a visit to the projects.

Although it will take some time, until 2027, the president said, today efforts are focused on gradually increasing the supply, with the support of a third project, called UGP, which will start operating at the end of the year.

"This is an obligation of the government, Luanda is between two great rivers, the Kwanza and the Bengo, and it is incomprehensible that such a large number of citizens do not have water," João Lourenço said.

Illegal construction

Asked about the homes along the projects, the president clarified that the owners must be notified to remove the illegally built infrastructure or the state will do it for them.

The president recalled that this was done in relation to the new airport, since if those 'people living around it hadn't been remove, it wouldn't be certified, stressing that the public interest must be safeguarded, and it is important to defend the principle of the majority over the minority.