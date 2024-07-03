Angola: 10 Million Luanda Citizens to Have Piped Water By 2027

2 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 10 million citizens in Luanda province are expected to have piped water after the Bita and Quilonga projects are completed in 2027, President João Lourenço said Tuesday, following a visit to the projects.

Although it will take some time, until 2027, the president said, today efforts are focused on gradually increasing the supply, with the support of a third project, called UGP, which will start operating at the end of the year.

"This is an obligation of the government, Luanda is between two great rivers, the Kwanza and the Bengo, and it is incomprehensible that such a large number of citizens do not have water," João Lourenço said.

Illegal construction

Asked about the homes along the projects, the president clarified that the owners must be notified to remove the illegally built infrastructure or the state will do it for them.

The president recalled that this was done in relation to the new airport, since if those 'people living around it hadn't been remove, it wouldn't be certified, stressing that the public interest must be safeguarded, and it is important to defend the principle of the majority over the minority.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.