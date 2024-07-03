Mauritius: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Donates 25 Tons of Dates and Hails Strong Bilateral Ties With Mauritius

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues its commitment to supporting the Republic of Mauritius by donating 25 tons of dates through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre. The donation ceremony was held yesterday at the Agricultural Marketing Board in Moka.

Several Ministers attended the event, namely the Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo; the Attorney General and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Maneesh Gobin; the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo; the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck; the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Mauritius, Mr Fayez Meshel Altemyat; and other personalities were present on the occasion.

In his address, Minister Teeluck conveyed appreciation to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre for their generous donation, emphasising that this gesture symbolises the strong bilateral ties between the two countries. He also recalled Mauritius receiving an initial 10-ton shipment of dates in February 2024, followed by an additional 25 tons in April 2024.

The Minister also highlighted the significant assistance that the Republic of Mauritius has received from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across various development areas and in the implementation of numerous projects. Additionally, he recalled the valuable role of the Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr Showkutally Soodhun, in facilitating the pilgrimage of Muslims in Mecca recently alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For his part, the Ambassador indicated that this generous gift exemplifies the Kingdom's commitment to supporting friendly nations, underscoring the enduring bonds of solidarity and friendship between the two nations.

In addition, he stressed that historically, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has played a leading humanitarian role globally. The establishment of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in May 2015 further underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing humanitarian aid and relief internationally, focusing on essential sectors such as food security, shelter, education, health, and emergency communications, Mr Altemyat observed.

The Ambassador affirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with Mauritius through diverse initiatives and collaborations across all sectors. He reiterated Saudi Arabia's appreciation for its friendship with Mauritius and its dedication to achieving sustainable development and prosperity for both nations, expressing optimism for continued fruitful collaboration and mutual support in the years ahead.