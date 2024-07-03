South Africa: Cosatu Gauteng Troubled By Government Vacuum in the Province

The Congress of South African Trade Unions(COSATU) in Gauteng is disturbed by the government vacuum in the province created by the continuous postponement of the announcement of MECs, due to the protracted and destructive negotiations to form the Government of Provincial Unity (GPN). COSATU is particularly irritated by the arrogance and big brother syndrome demonstrated by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The attitude of the DA confirms the position held by COSATU in Gauteng that it would be suicidal for the African National Congress (ANC) to form government with the enemy of the National Democratic Revolution (NDR). Whilst we appreciate the spirit behind the GPN, we are weary of the difficulties it might pose to the working-class given the presence of the DA. Importantly, we no longer have patience for the status quo that has left the workers and people of Gauteng with more questions than answers.

COSATU in Gauteng supports the ANC in the province for refusing to be bullied by the DA. While these bullying tactics were demonstrated while the party was negotiating at the national level, they must not be allowed in Gauteng. We uphold the ANC Gauteng's stance to firmly defend the NDR and refuse to go to bed with our class enemy on their own terms. The ANC's position aligns with our view that the liberation movement should not abandon its revolutionary principles simply because the ANC-led Alliance cannot form a government on its own.

That said, we call on Premier Panyaza Lesufi to announce his Cabinet as a matter of urgency so that service delivery can start in earnest. As COSATU we are ready to defend the gains towards achieving the NDR.