Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz Region to Cultivate Over 1.2 Million Hectares This Rainy Season

Addis Ababa, — The Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State of Ethiopia has initiated plans to cultivate 1.2 million hectares of land during this rainy season, Region's President Ashadli Hassan said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Regional State's President Ashadli Hassan revealed that the region is focusing its efforts on contributing to the national goal of enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring food security.

He highlighted the encouraging progress made in transforming the region's resources into development opportunities since the recent reforms.

He noted significant advancements in agriculture, mining, and livestock sectors, aimed at increasing citizen participation and benefits.

The President pointed out the steady growth in agricultural productivity within the region. As an example, he cited the 2023/24 Summer farming season, during which 1.1 million hectares were cultivated, yielding 28 million quintals of produce.

Building on this success, preparations have been completed to cultivate 1.2 million hectares in the 2024/25 Summer farming season, with work already underway.

Ashadli also discussed the implementation of the "Bounty of the Basket" initiative in the region. This program has established specialized villages for poultry, meat, and dairy production, tailored to local conditions. He emphasized that this initiative has particularly benefited citizens with lower incomes.

The success of the "Bounty of the Basket" program has also attracted investors, encouraging broader investment in the sector, according to Ashadli.

Beyond development efforts, the Chief Administrator stressed the importance of establishing sustainable peace in the region. He mentioned that inclusive, community-driven peace-building initiatives have yielded tangible results.

As a prime example, Ashadli noted that armed groups previously operating in the region have accepted the government's peace offer and transitioned to civilian life, marking a significant step towards regional stability.