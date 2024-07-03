South Africa: Biden Congratulates Ramaphosa On Re-Election and Forming the GNU

analysis

The US president also confirmed he will visit SA for the 2025 G20 summit, but it's by no means certain that he'll still be president then.

Listen to this article 3 min Listen to this article 3 min US President Joe Biden phoned President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to congratulate him on his re-election and the successful formation of the government of national unity (GNU).

The two presidents "expressed their shared commitment to advancing the special relationship between the two countries", said Ramaphosa's office.

"President Biden pledged that the United States will work closely with the seventh administration in South Africa on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, social development and climate change as well as South Africa's presidency of the G20 in 2025," Ramaphosa's office continued.

"President Biden confirmed that he will visit South Africa and participate in the G20 meetings. President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for this commitment and in turn extended an invitation to President Biden to undertake a state visit to South Africa. Dates will be confirmed by the respective diplomatic teams."

Diplomats said it meant a lot that Biden had made the gesture of calling Ramaphosa at a time when he is under huge pressure at home in a very difficult re-election campaign.

After what was widely rated as a disastrous debate with his Republican opponent, former president...