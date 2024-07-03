South Africa: Impasse - Gauteng Cabinet Talks Between ANC and DA Collapse Yet Again

analysis

Negotiations to form a government of provincial unity in Gauteng have once again collapsed, with the ANC insisting on having the upper hand and the DA seeking an arrangement that is reflective of the will of the voters in the 29 May elections.

The ANC and the DA in Gauteng are still at loggerheads over the composition of a government of provincial unity (GPU). The tussle is largely over the allocation of portfolios, which the DA says must reflect the will of the voters in the recent general election.

The stalemate comes despite both parties signing an agreement to co-govern at a national level and negotiating about the configuration of provincial governments, as was the case in KwaZulu-Natal, where the DA took charge of crucial portfolios including finance and public works.

The Gauteng executive has 10 MECs, plus the premier, and the DA had proposed that it should at least be given four MEC portfolios -- infrastructure, education or health, transport and economic development -- while the ANC insisted the party would get just three portfolios.

On Tuesday evening, DA federal chairperson Hellen Zille said another meeting with the ANC had taken place earlier on Tuesday, but no agreement had been reached.

"Till now, the ANC has been prepared to offer the DA a maximum of three out of 10 cabinet seats, without telling us how many seats they intend to take for themselves and how many they propose to offer to other...