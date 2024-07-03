South Africa: Khayelitsha Barber Shop Murder Suspects Could Kill More People If Granted Bail, Court Told

2 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

In an affidavit, investigating officer Constable Sibusiso Manqndi said that releasing the two suspects on bail could endanger the public.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min The State on Tuesday opposed bail for two suspects in the Khayelitsha barber shop mass shooting case, saying they could commit more murders if they were freed.

The bail hearing was held before magistrate Brendale Abrahams in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' Court.

Athule Mtsha and Sithisa Masiko face four counts of murder and 11 counts of attempted murder. They have also been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless and negligent driving. The court ordered that no pictures of the two be published or broadcast because an identity parade was still to be held.

The charges stem from a shooting at Mzwa Barber Shop in Site C, Khayelitsha on the afternoon of 8 June 2024. Multiple shots were fired into the barber shop, killing three people. A fourth person died from her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Those who died were Bafana Jikane (30), Lunje Chomo (12), Snoyolo Mtsamayi (11) and Enzokhule Dladlu (5). In total, 28 spent cartridges and three bullets were found at the crime scene.

In an affidavit, investigating officer Constable Sibusiso Manqndi said that releasing Mtsha and Masiko on bail could endanger the...

